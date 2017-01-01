Roasted-Squash Salad with Maple Vinaigrette

How to Make It

Step 1 Preheat oven to 425°.

Step 2 Place the nuts on a baking sheet in middle of oven. Bake for about 5 minutes or until fragrant. Set aside.

Step 3 Coat a 13- x 9-inch nonstick baking pan with cooking spray. Place squash on pan, cut sides down. Cover with foil, and roast in middle of oven about 20 minutes or until tender.

Step 4 Whisk together the maple syrup, vinegar, and mustard in a serving bowl until blended. Add greens, and toss until well-combined.