Roasted-Squash Salad with Maple Vinaigrette

Lori Powell
Prep Time
15 Mins
Cook Time
25 Mins
Yield
Makes 4 servings (serving size: 1 1/4 cups salad)
March 2016

Ingredients

  • 1/4 cup chopped, skinned hazelnuts (such as Diamond brand)
  • Olive oil cooking spray
  • 1 pound butternut squash, halved, seeded, and cut into 8 wedges
  • 3 tablespoons maple syrup
  • 1 1/2 tablespoons cider vinegar
  • 2 teaspoons Dijon mustard
  • 5 cups mixed winter salad greens (such as red leaf lettuce and radicchio)
  • 1/4 cup shaved Parmesan cheese

Nutritional Information

  • Calories per serving 168
  • Fat per serving 7g
  • Saturated fat per serving 1g
  • Monounsaturated fat per serving 4g
  • Polyunsaturated fat per serving 1g
  • Protein per serving 5g
  • Carbohydrate per serving 25g
  • Fiber per serving 5g
  • Cholesterol per serving 4mg
  • Iron per serving 2mg
  • Sodium per serving 147mg
  • Calcium per serving 133mg

How to Make It

Step 1

Preheat oven to 425°.

Step 2

Place the nuts on a baking sheet in middle of oven. Bake for about 5 minutes or until fragrant. Set aside.

Step 3

Coat a 13- x 9-inch nonstick baking pan with cooking spray. Place squash on pan, cut sides down. Cover with foil, and roast in middle of oven about 20 minutes or until tender.

Step 4

Whisk together the maple syrup, vinegar, and mustard in a serving bowl until blended. Add greens, and toss until well-combined.

Step 5

Divide the dressed greens onto each of 4 plates, and surround with 2 squash wedges. Sprinkle evenly with nuts and Parmesan; serve.

