- Calories per serving 67
- Fat per serving 0.0g
- Saturated fat per serving 0.0g
- Monounsaturated fat per serving 0.0g
- Polyunsaturated fat per serving 0.0g
- Protein per serving 0.0g
- Carbohydrate per serving 17g
- Fiber per serving 2g
- Cholesterol per serving 0.0mg
- Iron per serving 0.0mg
- Sodium per serving 56mg
- Calcium per serving 9mg
Fresh Cranberry Salsa
Leigh Beisch
This fresh cranberry salsa is a must for your Thanksgiving table. Serve it year round atop pork tenderloin and chicken dishes.
Recipe Is:
How to Make It
Step 1
Process the cranberries in a food processor until coarsely chopped. Transfer the cranberries to a medium bowl, and add the remaining ingredients. Stir the mixture well to combine.
Step 2
Transfer the cranberry mixture to a serving bowl; cover and refrigerate until ready to serve.
Step 3
* For spicier salsa, include the seeds and ribs from the jalapeño. Or use a serrano chile, which has more heat.