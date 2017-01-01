- Calories per serving 194
- Fat per serving 5g
- Saturated fat per serving 3g
- Monounsaturated fat per serving 1g
- Polyunsaturated fat per serving 0.0g
- Protein per serving 2g
- Carbohydrate per serving 38g
- Fiber per serving 4g
- Cholesterol per serving 12mg
- Iron per serving 1mg
- Sodium per serving 156mg
- Calcium per serving 46mg
Chipotle-Glazed Sweet Potato Spears with Lime
Leigh Beisch
Spice up roasted sweet potatoes with a glaze of honey, butter, chipotle powder and lime juice.
How to Make It
Step 1
Preheat oven to 400°. Place potato wedges in a large bowl. Coat rimmed baking sheet with cooking spray, and set aside.
Step 2
Melt butter in a saucepan over medium heat. Whisk in chipotle powder and remaining ingredients. Bring to a simmer, stirring constantly, and cook 3 minutes.
Step 3
Pour glaze over potatoes, and toss to combine. Arrange in a single layer on prepared baking sheet. Use a rubber spatula to scrape bowl, drizzling remaining glaze over potatoes. Cover pan tightly with foil. Roast for 40 minutes. Remove foil, and baste potatoes. Bake, tossing every 10 minutes, for 20 minutes more or until tender and caramelized at the edges. Serve warm.