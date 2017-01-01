Chipotle-Glazed Sweet Potato Spears with Lime

Melt butter in a saucepan over medium heat. Whisk in chipotle powder and remaining ingredients. Bring to a simmer, stirring constantly, and cook 3 minutes.

Step 3

Pour glaze over potatoes, and toss to combine. Arrange in a single layer on prepared baking sheet. Use a rubber spatula to scrape bowl, drizzling remaining glaze over potatoes. Cover pan tightly with foil. Roast for 40 minutes. Remove foil, and baste potatoes. Bake, tossing every 10 minutes, for 20 minutes more or until tender and caramelized at the edges. Serve warm.