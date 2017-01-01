Sourdough Stuffing with Roasted Chestnuts

Preheat oven to 400°. Bake bread cubes in a single layer on 2 rimmed baking sheets for 8-10 minutes or until lightly browned. Set aside to cool.

Step 3

In large sauté pan, melt butter over medium-high heat. Cook onion, carrots, and celery 4 minutes or until onion is soft. Add apples; sauté 2 minutes more. Add parsley and next 4 ingredients (through pepper); sauté for 1 minute more. Combine apple mixture with bread cubes. Add eggs and stock; stir. Bake stuffing in prepared pan, uncovered, 1 hour or until the top is lightly browned and crusty.