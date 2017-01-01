- Calories per serving 209
- Fat per serving 4g
- Saturated fat per serving 2g
- Monounsaturated fat per serving 1g
- Polyunsaturated fat per serving 1g
- Protein per serving 8g
- Carbohydrate per serving 36g
- Fiber per serving 2g
- Cholesterol per serving 40mg
- Iron per serving 2mg
- Sodium per serving 363mg
- Calcium per serving 40mg
Sourdough Stuffing with Roasted Chestnuts
This stuffing starts with a loaf of sourdough bread, and is then combined with roasted chestnuts and all the veggies found in a classic stuffing recipe.
How to Make It
Preheat oven to 400°. Bake bread cubes in a single layer on 2 rimmed baking sheets for 8-10 minutes or until lightly browned. Set aside to cool.
Turn oven down to 350°. Coat 13- x 9-inch pan with cooking spray. Place bread and chestnuts in a large bowl.
In large sauté pan, melt butter over medium-high heat. Cook onion, carrots, and celery 4 minutes or until onion is soft. Add apples; sauté 2 minutes more. Add parsley and next 4 ingredients (through pepper); sauté for 1 minute more. Combine apple mixture with bread cubes. Add eggs and stock; stir. Bake stuffing in prepared pan, uncovered, 1 hour or until the top is lightly browned and crusty.