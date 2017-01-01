Sourdough Stuffing with Roasted Chestnuts

Leigh Beisch
Prep Time
30 Mins
Cook Time
1 Hour 15 Mins
Yield
Makes 12 servings (serving size: 1 cup)
Diane Morgan
March 2016

This stuffing starts with a loaf of sourdough bread, and is then combined with roasted chestnuts and all the veggies found in a classic stuffing recipe.

Ingredients

  • 1 loaf sourdough bread, crusts removed, cut into 1/2-inch cubes
  • Cooking spray
  • 1 (14.8-ounce) jar of roasted chestnuts, drained and roughly chopped
  • 2 tablespoons unsalted butter, softened
  • 1 chopped large yellow onion
  • 2 chopped large carrots
  • 2 chopped large celery stalks
  • 2 cored peeled Granny Smith apples, diced into 1/2-inch cubes (about 3/4 pound)
  • 1/2 cup minced fresh flat-leaf parsley
  • 1 tablespoon fresh thyme leaves
  • 1 tablespoon minced fresh sage
  • 1 teaspoon kosher or sea salt
  • 1/4 teaspoon freshly ground pepper
  • 2 large eggs, lightly beaten
  • 4 cups less-sodium chicken broth

Nutritional Information

  • Calories per serving 209
  • Fat per serving 4g
  • Saturated fat per serving 2g
  • Monounsaturated fat per serving 1g
  • Polyunsaturated fat per serving 1g
  • Protein per serving 8g
  • Carbohydrate per serving 36g
  • Fiber per serving 2g
  • Cholesterol per serving 40mg
  • Iron per serving 2mg
  • Sodium per serving 363mg
  • Calcium per serving 40mg

How to Make It

Step 1

Preheat oven to 400°. Bake bread cubes in a single layer on 2 rimmed baking sheets for 8-10 minutes or until lightly browned. Set aside to cool.

Step 2

Turn oven down to 350°. Coat 13- x 9-inch pan with cooking spray. Place bread and chestnuts in a large bowl.

Step 3

In large sauté pan, melt butter over medium-high heat. Cook onion, carrots, and celery 4 minutes or until onion is soft. Add apples; sauté 2 minutes more. Add parsley and next 4 ingredients (through pepper); sauté for 1 minute more. Combine apple mixture with bread cubes. Add eggs and stock; stir. Bake stuffing in prepared pan, uncovered, 1 hour or until the top is lightly browned and crusty.

