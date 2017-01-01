- Calories per serving 69
- Fat per serving 5g
- Saturated fat per serving 1g
- Monounsaturated fat per serving 1g
- Polyunsaturated fat per serving 3g
- Protein per serving 1g
- Carbohydrate per serving 6g
- Fiber per serving 0.0g
- Cholesterol per serving 0.0mg
- Iron per serving 0.0mg
- Sodium per serving 211mg
- Calcium per serving 2mg
Savory Breadsticks
Noel Barnhurst
Whip up this faster (but just as scrumptious) version that uses frozen puff pastry.
Recipe Is:
How to Make It
Preheat oven to 375°. Thaw 1 sheet puff pastry dough according to package directions, and place it on a lightly floured work surface. Brush pastry with beaten egg white, then sprinkle with lemon zest, chopped fresh thyme, and sea salt. Cut into 1/2-inch-wide strips with a pizza cutter; transfer to a parchment paper-lined baking sheet. Bake for 14-15 minutes or until lightly browned.
Adapted from: Savory Baking: Warm and Inspiring Recipes for Crisp, Crumbly, Flaky Pastries (Chronicle)