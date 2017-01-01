Savory Breadsticks

Preheat oven to 375°. Thaw 1 sheet puff pastry dough according to package directions, and place it on a lightly floured work surface. Brush pastry with beaten egg white, then sprinkle with lemon zest, chopped fresh thyme, and sea salt. Cut into 1/2-inch-wide strips with a pizza cutter; transfer to a parchment paper-lined baking sheet. Bake for 14-15 minutes or until lightly browned.