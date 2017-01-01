Spiced Pecan and Roasted Pear Salad

Frances Janisch
Prep Time
20 Mins
Cook Time
22 Mins
Yield
Makes 4 servings (serving size: 3/4 pear, 1 1/2 cups greens, and 1 tablespoon dressing)
Lori Powell
March 2016

This Roasted Pear Salad comes together in just 20 minutes and is topped with spiced pecans, blue cheese, and a sweet, homemade dressing.

Ingredients

  • 1/4 cup pecan halves
  • 1/2 teaspoon garam masala (such as McCormick), divided
  • 1/8 teaspoon salt
  • 3 assorted firm-ripe pears (such as Bosc, Anjou, or Bartlett)
  • Cooking spray
  • 1 tablespoon sherry vinegar
  • 1 tablespoon Dijon mustard
  • 1 tablespoon honey
  • 2 teaspoons olive oil
  • 1 bunch chopped trimmed watercress
  • 2 heads Belgian endive, separated into leaves (about 1/2 pound)
  • 2 1/2 ounces blue cheese, crumbled
  • 4 flatbread crackers

Nutritional Information

  • Calories per serving 275
  • Fat per serving 13g
  • Saturated fat per serving 4g
  • Monounsaturated fat per serving 6g
  • Polyunsaturated fat per serving 2g
  • Protein per serving 7g
  • Carbohydrate per serving 39g
  • Fiber per serving 6g
  • Cholesterol per serving 113mg
  • Iron per serving 1mg
  • Sodium per serving 419mg
  • Calcium per serving 162mg

How to Make It

Step 1

Preheat oven to 400°. Toast the nuts in the oven 2-3 minutes or until fragrant. Transfer the nuts to a bowl, and toss with 1/4 teaspoon garam masala and the salt.

Step 2

Halve and core the pears. Cut each half into 3 wedges. Lightly coat a nonstick baking sheet with cooking spray; arrange pear wedges on their sides on prepared pan, and sprinkle tops with remaining 1/4 teaspoon garam masala. Roast pears in the middle of the oven, turning once, about 20 minutes or until tender and golden brown.

Step 3

Whisk together the vinegar and the next 3 ingredients (through olive oil) in a small bowl.

Step 4

Arrange greens and pears on each of 4 plates. Sprinkle the cheese and nuts over top, and drizzle with dressing. Serve with a flatbread cracker.

