- Calories per serving 275
- Fat per serving 13g
- Saturated fat per serving 4g
- Monounsaturated fat per serving 6g
- Polyunsaturated fat per serving 2g
- Protein per serving 7g
- Carbohydrate per serving 39g
- Fiber per serving 6g
- Cholesterol per serving 113mg
- Iron per serving 1mg
- Sodium per serving 419mg
- Calcium per serving 162mg
Spiced Pecan and Roasted Pear Salad
This Roasted Pear Salad comes together in just 20 minutes and is topped with spiced pecans, blue cheese, and a sweet, homemade dressing.
How to Make It
Preheat oven to 400°. Toast the nuts in the oven 2-3 minutes or until fragrant. Transfer the nuts to a bowl, and toss with 1/4 teaspoon garam masala and the salt.
Halve and core the pears. Cut each half into 3 wedges. Lightly coat a nonstick baking sheet with cooking spray; arrange pear wedges on their sides on prepared pan, and sprinkle tops with remaining 1/4 teaspoon garam masala. Roast pears in the middle of the oven, turning once, about 20 minutes or until tender and golden brown.
Whisk together the vinegar and the next 3 ingredients (through olive oil) in a small bowl.
Arrange greens and pears on each of 4 plates. Sprinkle the cheese and nuts over top, and drizzle with dressing. Serve with a flatbread cracker.