Chicken Lavash Wraps

Frances Janisch
Prep Time
15 Mins
Total Time
10 Mins
Yield
Makes 4 servings (serving size: 1 sandwich)
Lori Powell
March 2016

Ingredients

  • 1 cucumber (about 4 ounces)
  • 1 cup packaged cabbage-and-carrot coleslaw
  • Half of a small red onion, sliced
  • 1 tablespoon seasoned rice wine vinegar
  • 1 teaspoon chopped pickled ginger, plus 1 teaspoon ginger juice
  • 1 teaspoon sesame oil
  • 1 piece lavash-style bread (about 10 1/2- x 9-inch piece)
  • 6 ounces sliced deli smoked chicken

Nutritional Information

  • Calories per serving 123
  • Fat per serving 4g
  • Saturated fat per serving 1g
  • Monounsaturated fat per serving 1g
  • Polyunsaturated fat per serving 1g
  • Protein per serving 16g
  • Carbohydrate per serving 8g
  • Fiber per serving 2g
  • Cholesterol per serving 36mg
  • Iron per serving 1mg
  • Sodium per serving 184mg
  • Calcium per serving 20mg

How to Make It

Step 1

Ribbon cucumber with a vegetable peeler; discard core and tough outer skin. Toss ribbons in a bowl with coleslaw mix, onion slices, vinegar, chopped pickled ginger, ginger juice, and sesame oil to coat. Let stand 10 minutes, stirring occasionally, for flavors to combine.

Step 2

Cut lavash into 4 equal pieces, and line each with one-fourth of sliced chicken; top with one-fourth of salad mixture. Bring sides of lavash together, and spear with wooden picks. Serve.

