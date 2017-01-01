Carrot-Ginger Soup

How to Make It

Step 1 Peel carrots. Ribbon 1 carrot with a vegetable peeler, and transfer to a bowl. Toss ribbons with 1 teaspoon rice wine vinegar and 1 teaspoon sesame seeds, for garnish; set aside.

Step 2 Cut remaining carrots crosswise into 1-inch pieces, and add to a medium saucepan with 2 inches of water to cover. Bring water to a boil, and simmer carrots 15 minutes. Add garlic cloves, and simmer 5 minutes more or until carrots are very tender.

Step 3 Using a slotted spoon, transfer carrots and garlic to a food processor. Purée carrots and garlic, 3 cups cooking water, and ginger until smooth. Transfer to a saucepan, and stir in remaining 1 teaspoon vinegar and sesame oil. Bring soup to simmer.

Step 4 Ladle soup into 4 bowls, and garnish with carrot ribbons and remaining 2 teaspoons sesame seeds.