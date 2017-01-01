Apple-Butternut Squash Soup

25 Mins
50 Mins
Makes 4 servings (serving size: 1 1/2 cups soup)
Celebrate the best of fall flavors with this soup that pairs Granny Smith apples with butternut squash.  Serve with crusty French bread for a complete meal.

Low Cholesterol

Ingredients

  • 1 tablespoon olive oil
  • 2 pounds butternut squash, halved and seeded
  • 3/4 pound Granny Smith apples, peeled, cored, and cut into eighths, plus more for garnish
  • 2 onions, cut into wedges
  • 2 3/4 cups quartered shiitake mushroom caps
  • 3 cups low-sodium chicken broth
  • 1/4 cup finely grated Parmesan cheese
  • 2 garlic cloves, finely chopped
  • 2 tablespoons pine nuts, toasted

Nutritional Information

  • Calories per serving 264
  • Fat per serving 9g
  • Saturated fat per serving 2g
  • Monounsaturated fat per serving 4g
  • Polyunsaturated fat per serving 2g
  • Protein per serving 10g
  • Carbohydrate per serving 42g
  • Fiber per serving 9g
  • Cholesterol per serving 4mg
  • Iron per serving 3mg
  • Sodium per serving 151mg
  • Calcium per serving 162mg

How to Make It

Step 1

Preheat oven to 400°. Spread oil in a 9- x 13-inch baking dish; place squash on half of pan, cut sides down. Arrange apples, onions, and mushrooms in 1 layer on other half of pan. Roast in middle of oven 45 minutes or until tender.

Step 2

Remove from oven. Turn squash cut side up to cool. When cool enough to handle, purée squash in a food processor in batches with broth, Parmesan, garlic, half of the onions and apples, and three-fourths of the mushrooms until smooth. Transfer purée to a large saucepan.

Step 3

Add remaining roasted apples and onions to pan with 1 cup water to reach desired consistency. Bring to a simmer. Ladle into 4 bowls, garnish with apple slices, remaining mushrooms, and pine nuts. Serve immediately.

Step 4

Time-saver alert! Make a double batch of this soup and freeze in an airtight container for up to three months. Just thaw, heat, and serve for a last-minute dinner.

