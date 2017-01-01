Rustic Onion Soup

Frances Janisch
Prep Time
25 Mins
Cook Time
50 Mins
Yield
Makes 4 servings (serving size: 2 cups)
Lori Powell
March 2016

Onion and shallot's rustic flavors shine in this flavorful soup.

Recipe Is:
Low Cholesterol

Ingredients

  • 1 tablespoon olive oil
  • 2 pounds red and yellow onions, thinly sliced
  • 6 ounces shallots, thinly sliced
  • 1 bay leaf
  • 2 tablespoons chopped fresh thyme
  • 1 tablespoon all-purpose flour
  • 1/3 cup dry vermouth
  • 4 cups low-sodium beef broth, hot
  • 2 teaspoons Worcestershire sauce
  • 2 tablespoons grated Parmesan cheese
  • 2 tablespoons light sour cream
  • 1/4 teaspoon freshly ground black pepper

Nutritional Information

  • Calories per serving 242
  • Fat per serving 7g
  • Saturated fat per serving 2g
  • Monounsaturated fat per serving 4g
  • Polyunsaturated fat per serving 1g
  • Protein per serving 10g
  • Carbohydrate per serving 33g
  • Fiber per serving 5g
  • Cholesterol per serving 5mg
  • Iron per serving 2mg
  • Sodium per serving 159mg
  • Calcium per serving 130mg

How to Make It

Step 1

Heat oil in a 4-quart pot over moderate heat. Add the next 4 ingredients (through thyme); cover. Cook, stirring occasionally, about 16 minutes or until the onions begin to color.

Step 2

Uncover and cook, stirring, 10 minutes or until onions are golden.

Step 3

Stir in flour; cook for 2 minutes. Pour vermouth carefully into pan from measuring cup, scraping browned bits from bottom of pan. Cook 2 minutes more or until liquid is almost gone. Add broth, 2 cups water, Worcestershire, and Parmesan cheese. Bring to a simmer; cook 20 minutes.

Step 4

Remove bay leaf, and ladle soup into bowls. Top each with sour cream and sprinkle of black pepper. Serve.

Step 5

Time-saver alert! Make a double batch of this soup and freeze in an airtight container for up to three months. Just thaw, heat, and serve for a last-minute dinner.

