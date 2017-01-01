Roast Beef Panini

Frances Janisch
Prep Time
10 Mins
Cook Time
8 Mins
Yield
Makes 4 servings (serving size: 1 sandwich)
Lori Powell
March 2016

Pile your panini high with roast beef, pepper jelly, and gouda.

Ingredients

  • 8 tablespoons sweet- or hot-pepper jelly
  • 8 slices whole-grain bread
  • 2 teaspoons Dijon mustard
  • 2 ounces smoked Gouda cheese, shredded
  • 1/2 pound thinly sliced deli roast beef
  • 1 cup watercress sprigs
  • Olive oil cooking spray

Nutritional Information

  • Calories per serving 384
  • Fat per serving 9g
  • Saturated fat per serving 4g
  • Monounsaturated fat per serving 3g
  • Polyunsaturated fat per serving 1g
  • Protein per serving 27g
  • Carbohydrate per serving 49g
  • Fiber per serving 4g
  • Cholesterol per serving 59mg
  • Iron per serving 3mg
  • Sodium per serving 419mg
  • Calcium per serving 166mg

How to Make It

Step 1

Spread 1 tablespoon jelly evenly on each of 8 slices of bread. Spread each of 4 slices with 1/2 teaspoon mustard on top of the jelly; sprinkle Gouda evenly on the same 4 slices. Top the remaining slices evenly with the thinly sliced roast beef and the watercress sprigs. Combine the bread slices to create 4 sandwiches.

Step 2

Heat a panini press or a grill pan coated lightly with olive oil cooking spray. Grill the sandwiches in batches, with the press closed, for 2–3 minutes per side. If using a grill pan, cook the sandwiches over moderately high heat with a heavy skillet on top of the sandwiches, pressing down, 2–3 minutes per side or until golden. Halve the sandwiches, and serve immediately.

