Jamie's Easy Granola

David Loftus
Yield
(serving size: 1/3 cup)
Jamie Oliver
March 2016

This easy granola recipes uses quick-cooking oats, mixed nuts, mixed seeds and shredded coconut. Serve with low-fat milk or yogurt for a quick breakfast or a snack.

Ingredients

  • 2 cups quick-cooking oatmeal (not instant)
  • 1 heaped cup mixed nuts
  • 1/4 cup mixed seeds (sunflower, poppy, pumpkin, sesame)
  • 3/4 cup unsweetened shredded coconut
  • 1 teaspoon ground cinnamon
  • 5 tablespoons maple syrup
  • About 3 tablespoons olive oil
  • 1 1/2 cups dried fruit

Nutritional Information

  • Calories per serving 184
  • Fat per serving 10g
  • Saturated fat per serving 3g
  • Monounsaturated fat per serving 5g
  • Polyunsaturated fat per serving 2g
  • Protein per serving 3g
  • Carbohydrate per serving 22g
  • Fiber per serving 3g
  • Cholesterol per serving 0.0mg
  • Iron per serving 1mg
  • Sodium per serving 22mg
  • Calcium per serving 34mg

How to Make It

Preheat oven to 350°. Put oatmeal, mixed nuts, mixed seeds, coconut, and cinnamon on a baking sheet. Stir well; smooth out. Drizzle with maple syrup and olive oil; stir. Bake 25-30 minutes. Every 5 minutes or so take out and stir, then smooth down with a wooden spoon and put back in oven. When granola is golden, remove from oven, mix in dried fruit (roughly chop any large pieces); let cool. Serve with milk or yogurt. You can keep leftover granola in an airtight container about 2 weeks, but it's so delicious we'll be surprised if it lasts that long!

Jamie's Food Revolution (Hyperion, 2009)

