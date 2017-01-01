- Calories per serving 184
- Fat per serving 10g
- Saturated fat per serving 3g
- Monounsaturated fat per serving 5g
- Polyunsaturated fat per serving 2g
- Protein per serving 3g
- Carbohydrate per serving 22g
- Fiber per serving 3g
- Cholesterol per serving 0.0mg
- Iron per serving 1mg
- Sodium per serving 22mg
- Calcium per serving 34mg
Jamie's Easy Granola
David Loftus
This easy granola recipes uses quick-cooking oats, mixed nuts, mixed seeds and shredded coconut. Serve with low-fat milk or yogurt for a quick breakfast or a snack.
Recipe Is:
How to Make It
Preheat oven to 350°. Put oatmeal, mixed nuts, mixed seeds, coconut, and cinnamon on a baking sheet. Stir well; smooth out. Drizzle with maple syrup and olive oil; stir. Bake 25-30 minutes. Every 5 minutes or so take out and stir, then smooth down with a wooden spoon and put back in oven. When granola is golden, remove from oven, mix in dried fruit (roughly chop any large pieces); let cool. Serve with milk or yogurt. You can keep leftover granola in an airtight container about 2 weeks, but it's so delicious we'll be surprised if it lasts that long!
Jamie's Food Revolution (Hyperion, 2009)