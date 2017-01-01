- Calories per serving 245
- Fat per serving 6g
- Saturated fat per serving 1g
- Monounsaturated fat per serving 3g
- Polyunsaturated fat per serving 1g
- Protein per serving 26g
- Carbohydrate per serving 25g
- Fiber per serving 3g
- Cholesterol per serving 34mg
- Iron per serving 3mg
- Sodium per serving 364mg
- Calcium per serving 53mg
Mediterranean Turkey With Swiss Chard Over Polenta
Break out your wok because the polenta, turkey and swiss chard in this Mediterranean dish can all be cooked one after the other in a single pan. Hooray!
How to Make It
Heat wok or large skillet over medium heat. Add 1 1/2 teaspoons oil; cook polenta, turning halfway through, 3 minutes. Transfer to platter; cover.
Add remaining 1 1/2 teaspoons oil to wok; cook turkey 3 minutes. Add lemon juice, 1/2 cup broth, 1 garlic clove, and currants. Cook, stirring, 1 minute more or until turkey is cooked through. Transfer to platter with slotted spoon, reserving liquid in wok; cover.
Add Swiss chard and onion to wok; cook, stirring, 3 minutes or until tender. Add remaining 1/2 cup broth and garlic; cook, stirring, 2 minutes more.
Spoon the chard mixture onto a platter; top with pine nuts.