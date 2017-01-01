Mediterranean Turkey With Swiss Chard Over Polenta

John Kernick
Prep Time
25 Mins
Cook Time
12 Mins
Yield
Makes 4 servings (serving size: 3 ounces turkey, 3 slices polenta, and 1/2 cup chard)
Lori Powell
March 2016

Break out your wok because the polenta, turkey and swiss chard in this Mediterranean dish can all be cooked one after the other in a single pan. Hooray!

Recipe Is:
Low Saturated Fat

Ingredients

  • 3 teaspoons peanut oil, divided
  • 1 (8-ounce) tube of polenta, cut into 12 slices
  • 3/4 pound turkey cutlets, cut into 1/4-inch-thick strips
  • 4 tablespoons fresh lemon juice
  • 1 cup low-sodium chicken broth, divided
  • 2 garlic cloves, minced and divided
  • 1/3 cup currants
  • 1/2 pound Swiss chard, finely chopped
  • 1 onion, chopped
  • 1 tablespoon pine nuts, toasted

Nutritional Information

  • Calories per serving 245
  • Fat per serving 6g
  • Saturated fat per serving 1g
  • Monounsaturated fat per serving 3g
  • Polyunsaturated fat per serving 1g
  • Protein per serving 26g
  • Carbohydrate per serving 25g
  • Fiber per serving 3g
  • Cholesterol per serving 34mg
  • Iron per serving 3mg
  • Sodium per serving 364mg
  • Calcium per serving 53mg

How to Make It

Step 1

Heat wok or large skillet over medium heat. Add 1 1/2 teaspoons oil; cook polenta, turning halfway through, 3 minutes. Transfer to platter; cover.

Step 2

Add remaining 1 1/2 teaspoons oil to wok; cook turkey 3 minutes. Add lemon juice, 1/2 cup broth, 1 garlic clove, and currants. Cook, stirring, 1 minute more or until turkey is cooked through. Transfer to platter with slotted spoon, reserving liquid in wok; cover.

Step 3

Add Swiss chard and onion to wok; cook, stirring, 3 minutes or until tender. Add remaining 1/2 cup broth and garlic; cook, stirring, 2 minutes more.

Step 4

Spoon the chard mixture onto a platter; top with pine nuts.

