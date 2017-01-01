Balsamic-Marinated Steak With Charred Radicchio

How to Make It

Step 1 Marinate steak in 2 tablespoons vinegar and chopped garlic 15 minutes at room temperature. In a separate bowl, combine onion and 1 tablespoon vinegar.

Step 2 Heat wok or large skillet over medium-high heat; add oil. Remove steak from marinade, reserving marinade, and cook steak 2 minutes. Transfer with tongs to plate; cover.

Step 3 Add onion to wok, and cook 3 minutes or until slightly softened. Transfer to plate with a slotted spoon; cover.

Step 4 Add tomatoes to wok; cook 2 minutes. Add reserved marinade; bring to a boil. Add radicchio and remaining 1 tablespoon vinegar; remove from heat.