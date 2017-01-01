- Calories per serving 235
- Fat per serving 7g
- Saturated fat per serving 2g
- Monounsaturated fat per serving 3g
- Polyunsaturated fat per serving 0.0g
- Protein per serving 18g
- Carbohydrate per serving 25g
- Fiber per serving 3g
- Cholesterol per serving 40mg
- Iron per serving 2mg
- Sodium per serving 158mg
- Calcium per serving 35mg
Balsamic-Marinated Steak With Charred Radicchio
Prep: 15 minutes; Cook: 7 minutes; Stand: 15 minutes.
How to Make It
Marinate steak in 2 tablespoons vinegar and chopped garlic 15 minutes at room temperature. In a separate bowl, combine onion and 1 tablespoon vinegar.
Heat wok or large skillet over medium-high heat; add oil. Remove steak from marinade, reserving marinade, and cook steak 2 minutes. Transfer with tongs to plate; cover.
Add onion to wok, and cook 3 minutes or until slightly softened. Transfer to plate with a slotted spoon; cover.
Add tomatoes to wok; cook 2 minutes. Add reserved marinade; bring to a boil. Add radicchio and remaining 1 tablespoon vinegar; remove from heat.
Rub toasts with cut sides of remaining garlic clove until fragrant. Top each with steak and vegetables. Garnish with rosemary.