Balsamic-Marinated Steak With Charred Radicchio

John Kernick
Yield
Makes 4 servings (serving size: 1 toast, 3 ounces meat, and 3/4 cup vegetables)
Lori Powell
March 2016

Prep: 15 minutes; Cook: 7 minutes; Stand: 15 minutes.

Ingredients

  • 10 ounce skirt steak, cut crosswise into 1/2-inch-thick slices
  • 4 tablespoons balsamic vinegar, divided
  • 3 large garlic cloves (2 cloves finely chopped and 1 halved)
  • 1 large red onion, cut into 10 wedges
  • 1/2 teaspoon peanut oil
  • 1 pint (10 ounces) grape or cherry tomatoes, halved
  • 1 cup torn radicchio (2 ounces)
  • 4 slices whole-grain bread, toasted
  • Fresh rosemary sprigs, for garnish

Nutritional Information

  • Calories per serving 235
  • Fat per serving 7g
  • Saturated fat per serving 2g
  • Monounsaturated fat per serving 3g
  • Polyunsaturated fat per serving 0.0g
  • Protein per serving 18g
  • Carbohydrate per serving 25g
  • Fiber per serving 3g
  • Cholesterol per serving 40mg
  • Iron per serving 2mg
  • Sodium per serving 158mg
  • Calcium per serving 35mg

How to Make It

Step 1

Marinate steak in 2 tablespoons vinegar and chopped garlic 15 minutes at room temperature. In a separate bowl, combine onion and 1 tablespoon vinegar.

Step 2

Heat wok or large skillet over medium-high heat; add oil. Remove steak from marinade, reserving marinade, and cook steak 2 minutes. Transfer with tongs to plate; cover.

Step 3

Add onion to wok, and cook 3 minutes or until slightly softened. Transfer to plate with a slotted spoon; cover.

Step 4

Add tomatoes to wok; cook 2 minutes. Add reserved marinade; bring to a boil. Add radicchio and remaining 1 tablespoon vinegar; remove from heat.

Step 5

Rub toasts with cut sides of remaining garlic clove until fragrant. Top each with steak and vegetables. Garnish with rosemary.

