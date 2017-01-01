Cajun Sausage, Peppers, and Onions Over Brown Rice

John Kernick
Yield
Makes 4 servings (serving size: 1 1/2 cups)
Lori Powell
March 2016

Prep: 30 minutes; Cook: 15 minutes.

Ingredients

  • 2 teaspoons peanut oil, divided
  • 1 large onion, sliced
  • 2 orange bell peppers, sliced
  • 2 zucchini, cut into 1/4-inch-thick slices
  • 1 tablespoon low-sodium Cajun seasoning
  • 1 cup low-sodium chicken broth, divided
  • 1/2 pound precooked andouille-style chicken sausage, cut into rounds
  • 1/2 pound large shrimp, peeled and deveined
  • 3 cups cooked brown rice
  • 1/4 cup flat-leaf parsley leaves

Nutritional Information

  • Calories per serving 369
  • Fat per serving 8g
  • Saturated fat per serving 2g
  • Monounsaturated fat per serving 2g
  • Polyunsaturated fat per serving 1g
  • Protein per serving 27g
  • Carbohydrate per serving 47g
  • Fiber per serving 6g
  • Cholesterol per serving 130mg
  • Iron per serving 3mg
  • Sodium per serving 685mg
  • Calcium per serving 67mg

How to Make It

Step 1

Heat wok or large skillet over medium-high heat. Add 1 teaspoon oil; cook onion 2 minutes. Add pepper; cook 2 minutes. Stir in zucchini; cook 2 minutes. Add Cajun seasoning and 1/2 cup broth; cook 2 minutes. Transfer to bowl; cover.

Step 2

Add 1/2 teaspoon oil to wok; cook sausage 3 minutes. Transfer to bowl; cover.

Step 3

Add remaining 1/2 teaspoon oil to wok; cook shrimp 3 minutes. Add remaining 1/2 cup broth, rice, vegetables, and sausage; cook until hot. Top with parsley; serve.

