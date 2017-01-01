- Calories per serving 369
- Fat per serving 8g
- Saturated fat per serving 2g
- Monounsaturated fat per serving 2g
- Polyunsaturated fat per serving 1g
- Protein per serving 27g
- Carbohydrate per serving 47g
- Fiber per serving 6g
- Cholesterol per serving 130mg
- Iron per serving 3mg
- Sodium per serving 685mg
- Calcium per serving 67mg
Cajun Sausage, Peppers, and Onions Over Brown Rice
John Kernick
Prep: 30 minutes; Cook: 15 minutes.
How to Make It
Step 1
Heat wok or large skillet over medium-high heat. Add 1 teaspoon oil; cook onion 2 minutes. Add pepper; cook 2 minutes. Stir in zucchini; cook 2 minutes. Add Cajun seasoning and 1/2 cup broth; cook 2 minutes. Transfer to bowl; cover.
Step 2
Add 1/2 teaspoon oil to wok; cook sausage 3 minutes. Transfer to bowl; cover.
Step 3
Add remaining 1/2 teaspoon oil to wok; cook shrimp 3 minutes. Add remaining 1/2 cup broth, rice, vegetables, and sausage; cook until hot. Top with parsley; serve.