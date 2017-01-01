Chicken With Peppers, Broccolini, and Basil

How to Make It

Step 1 Bring a pot of water to a boil. Add broccolini; cook 3 minutes or until tender. Add 2 cups cooking water and couscous to bowl; cover and let stand 15 minutes. Drain broccolini; transfer to plate.

Step 2 Place wok or large skillet over medium-high heat; add 1 1/2 teaspoons oil. Cook pepper, onion, and garlic, stirring, 4 minutes. Transfer to bowl; cover.

Step 3 Add remaining 1 1/2 teaspoons oil to wok; cook chicken 4 minutes, stirring, or until almost cooked through. Add 1 tablespoon vinegar; cook 1 minute more or until chicken is cooked through.

Step 4 Uncover couscous; stir in remaining 1 tablespoon vinegar and half of basil.