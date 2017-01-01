- Calories per serving 371
- Fat per serving 10g
- Saturated fat per serving 2g
- Monounsaturated fat per serving 6g
- Polyunsaturated fat per serving 3g
- Protein per serving 29g
- Carbohydrate per serving 40g
- Fiber per serving 3g
- Cholesterol per serving 62mg
- Iron per serving 3mg
- Sodium per serving 308mg
- Calcium per serving 110mg
Chinese BBQ Pork With Shiitake and Bok Choy
Make this healthy Asian-style barbecue by stir-frying pork tenderloin in a mixture of hoisin sauce and ginger and serving over rice with shiitake mushrooms bok choy, and grapefruit.
How to Make It
Heat wok or large skillet over medium-high heat; add 1 teaspoon oil and mushrooms; cook, stirring, about 3 minutes. Transfer to plate; cover.
Add 1 tablespoon oil to wok, and cook pork 2 minutes, turning often. Stir in 2 tablespoons hoisin and 1 teaspoon ginger. Cook, turning, 2 minutes or until cooked through. Transfer to plate; cover.
Add remaining 1 teaspoon oil to wok. Cook bok choy with remaining 1 teaspoon ginger, stirring often, 2 minutes or until almost tender. Add 1/4 cup water, grapefruit juice, and remaining 1 tablespoon hoisin; cook 2 minutes or until tender. Turn off heat.
Divide rice into 4 bowls, and top with pork, mushrooms, bok choy, and grapefruit. Sprinkle with peanuts and chives.