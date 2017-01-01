Chinese BBQ Pork With Shiitake and Bok Choy

John Kernick
Prep Time
30 Mins
Cook Time
11 Mins
Yield
Makes 4 servings (serving size: 1 cup rice, 3 ounces pork, and 1/2 cup vegetables)
Lori Powell
March 2016

Make this healthy Asian-style barbecue by stir-frying pork tenderloin in a mixture of hoisin sauce and ginger and serving over rice with shiitake mushrooms bok choy, and grapefruit.

Ingredients

  • 1 tablespoon plus 2 teaspoons peanut oil, divided
  • 7 ounces shiitake mushrooms, quartered
  • 1 pound pork tenderloin, cut into 1/4-inch-thick rounds
  • 3 tablespoons Chinese hoisin sauce, divided
  • 2 teaspoons finely grated peeled fresh ginger, divided
  • 3/4 pound bok choy, halved lengthwise
  • 1 cup grapefruit segments, plus 2 tablespoons juice
  • 4 cups cooked jasmine rice
  • 1 tablespoon chopped roasted peanuts
  • 1/4 cup minced fresh chives

Nutritional Information

  • Calories per serving 371
  • Fat per serving 10g
  • Saturated fat per serving 2g
  • Monounsaturated fat per serving 6g
  • Polyunsaturated fat per serving 3g
  • Protein per serving 29g
  • Carbohydrate per serving 40g
  • Fiber per serving 3g
  • Cholesterol per serving 62mg
  • Iron per serving 3mg
  • Sodium per serving 308mg
  • Calcium per serving 110mg

How to Make It

Step 1

Heat wok or large skillet over medium-high heat; add 1 teaspoon oil and mushrooms; cook, stirring, about 3 minutes. Transfer to plate; cover.

Step 2

Add 1 tablespoon oil to wok, and cook pork 2 minutes, turning often. Stir in 2 tablespoons hoisin and 1 teaspoon ginger. Cook, turning, 2 minutes or until cooked through. Transfer to plate; cover.

Step 3

Add remaining 1 teaspoon oil to wok. Cook bok choy with remaining 1 teaspoon ginger, stirring often, 2 minutes or until almost tender. Add 1/4 cup water, grapefruit juice, and remaining 1 tablespoon hoisin; cook 2 minutes or until tender. Turn off heat.

Step 4

Divide rice into 4 bowls, and top with pork, mushrooms, bok choy, and grapefruit. Sprinkle with peanuts and chives.

You May Like

Read More

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe today and save 82% off the cover price.
Subscribe Now

HEALTH NEWSLETTERS

Get easy recipes, 30-day fitness challenges, videos, and more.
Sign up