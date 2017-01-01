Miso-Marinated Tofu and Eggplant Over Soba Noodles

How to Make It

Step 1 Dry tofu between paper towels 20 minutes. Toss tofu and eggplant in separate bowls with 1 1/2 tablespoons miso and 1 teaspoon garlic each.

Step 2 Heat wok or large skillet over medium-high heat; add 2 teaspoons peanut oil. Cook the tofu, stirring, 3 minutes or until golden. Transfer to plate, and add 1 1/2 tablespoons lime juice; cover.

Step 3 Add remaining 2 teaspoons peanut oil to wok, and cook eggplant 2 minutes or until golden. Add 1 1/2 tablespoons lime juice; cover and cook 2 minutes or until tender. Transfer to plate; cover.

Step 4 Add cabbage, 1/4 cup water, and remaining 1 teaspoon garlic to wok; cook 4 minutes, stirring occasionally. Cover; cook 2 minutes. Transfer to bowl; keep warm.