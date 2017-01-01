- Calories per serving 403
- Fat per serving 11g
- Saturated fat per serving 6g
- Monounsaturated fat per serving 3g
- Polyunsaturated fat per serving 1g
- Protein per serving 8g
- Carbohydrate per serving 57g
- Fiber per serving 4g
- Cholesterol per serving 74mg
- Iron per serving 1mg
- Sodium per serving 170mg
- Calcium per serving 62mg
Sour Cream Pound Cake With Mixed Berries
This pound cake is made with healthier ingredients than most cakes. It calls for Greek yogurt, fat-free sour cream, a mashed banana, oat flour, and it's topped with mixed berries.
How to Make It
Preheat oven to 325°.
Cream butter and sugar in a bowl with an electric mixer on medium speed 1 minute or until well-incorporated. Add banana, yogurt, and sour cream; beat on low speed until combined.
Whisk together eggs and egg whites in a separate bowl. Sift oat flour and the next 3 ingredients (through salt) in a large bowl. Add butter and egg mixtures alternately into oat flour mixture.
Add vanilla, and pour batter into 10-inch tube pan coated with cooking spray. Bake 1 hour or until a wooden pick inserted in cake comes out clean. Serve toasted, and topped with 1/4 cup berries and 1/2 teaspoon powdered sugar.