- Calories per serving 218
- Fat per serving 8g
- Saturated fat per serving 2g
- Monounsaturated fat per serving 4g
- Polyunsaturated fat per serving 1g
- Protein per serving 8g
- Carbohydrate per serving 34g
- Fiber per serving 6g
- Cholesterol per serving 6mg
- Iron per serving 2mg
- Sodium per serving 297mg
- Calcium per serving 147mg
Mexican Roasted Corn Salad With Buttermilk Dressing
Prep: 15 minutes; Cook: 33 minutes. Corn, lime, and chili powder give a nod to traditional Mexican cooking, while grape halves and Parmesan add an unexpected Mediterranean twist.
How to Make It
Preheat oven to 450°.
Line a rimmed baking sheet with aluminum foil. Whisk together the lime juice, 2 teaspoons olive oil, ancho chile powder, paprika, and 1/4 teaspoon salt in a small bowl. Place the corn on the prepared baking sheet, and brush with the lime mixture. Roast the corn for 30 minutes.
Remove corn from the oven. Adjust oven rack 4 inches from heat, and turn on broiler. Return corn to oven, and broil, turning, for 3 minutes or until browned in patches.
Whisk together buttermilk, grated Parmesan cheese, and remaining 2 teaspoons olive oil and 1/4 teaspoon salt in a small bowl. With a small, sharp knife, cut corn off cobs into a serving bowl; gently toss kernels with grape halves and mixed greens. Divide salad among 4 dinner plates. Garnish each with flowering herbs, if desired, and drizzle evenly with dressing; serve.