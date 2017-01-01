- Calories per serving 79
- Fat per serving 4g
- Saturated fat per serving 1g
- Monounsaturated fat per serving 3g
- Polyunsaturated fat per serving 0.0g
- Protein per serving 3g
- Carbohydrate per serving 8g
- Fiber per serving 2g
- Cholesterol per serving 0.0mg
- Iron per serving 1mg
- Sodium per serving 52mg
- Calcium per serving 25mg
Party-Pleasing White Bean Dip
John Kernick
This tasty dip, adapted from Karen Solomon's recent Jam it, Pickle it, Cure it (Ten Speed Press; $24.95), will wow a crowd. And it only requires a few ingredients.
How to Make It
Place cannellini beans in bowl, and mash with fork; set aside. Heat a small pan over medium heat; add 2 tablespoons extra-virgin olive oil, and let it warm. Add garlic, and chopped fresh sage leaves. Stir constantly for 4 minutes or until garlic is brown and sage is crispy. Pour hot oil over beans; stir. Garnish with 1 teaspoon extra-virgin olive oil, and add salt and pepper, to taste. Cover and store in fridge up to 1 week.
Jam It, Pickle It, Cure It (Ten Speed Press)