- Calories per serving 173
- Fat per serving 0.0g
- Saturated fat per serving 0.0g
- Monounsaturated fat per serving 0.0g
- Polyunsaturated fat per serving 0.0g
- Protein per serving 1g
- Carbohydrate per serving 20g
- Fiber per serving 3g
- Cholesterol per serving 0.0mg
- Iron per serving 1mg
- Sodium per serving 18mg
- Calcium per serving 37mg
Sangria
Ericka McConnell
Recipe Is:
How to Make It
Place fruit in a large, chilled glass pitcher. Add wine and liqueur; stir. Cover and refrigerate for 12 hours. Remove from fridge, and add club soda; stir. Fill 4 glasses halfway with ice cubes; add sangria. Garnish with lime wedge, strawberry, and a mint leaf.
Skinny Chicks Don't Eat Salad