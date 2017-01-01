- Calories per serving 227
- Fat per serving 7g
- Saturated fat per serving 2g
- Monounsaturated fat per serving 3g
- Polyunsaturated fat per serving 1g
- Protein per serving 21g
- Carbohydrate per serving 22g
- Fiber per serving 4g
- Cholesterol per serving 58mg
- Iron per serving 2mg
- Sodium per serving 558mg
- Calcium per serving 84mg
Moroccan Lamb Salad With Carrots and Mint
Con Poulos
If you're tight on time, coarsely grate carrots in a food processor instead of peeling into long strips.
How to Make It
Step 1
Prepare grill.
Step 2
Rub lamb with garlic, and season with 1 teaspoon salt and 1/2 teaspoon pepper. Grill on medium heat 4–5 minutes per side (medium-rare) or to desired doneness. Let rest 5 minutes, then cut into bite-size pieces, discarding bones.
Step 3
Whisk together yogurt, lemon juice, cinnamon, cayenne, and remaining 1/2 teaspoon salt in a large bowl.
Step 4
Use a vegetable peeler to cut carrots into long, thin strips. Add carrots and the remaining ingredients to dressing, and toss. Serve with lamb.