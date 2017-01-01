Moroccan Lamb Salad With Carrots and Mint

Con Poulos
Prep Time
30 Mins
Cook Time
10 Mins
Yield
Makes 4 servings (serving size: 1/4 salad)
Sara Quessenberry
March 2016

If you're tight on time, coarsely grate carrots in a food processor instead of peeling into long strips.

Ingredients

  • 1 1/4 pounds lean lamb loin chops, trimmed (1-inch thick)
  • 2 garlic cloves, chopped
  • 1 1/2 teaspoons kosher salt, divided
  • 1/2 teaspoon black pepper
  • 1/3 cup 2 percent Greek-style yogurt
  • 2 tablespoons fresh lemon juice
  • 1/4 teaspoon ground cinnamon
  • 1/8 teaspoon cayenne pepper
  • 1 pound carrots, peeled
  • 1/4 cup fresh mint sprigs
  • 1/4 cup golden raisins
  • 2 scallions, chopped

Nutritional Information

  • Calories per serving 227
  • Fat per serving 7g
  • Saturated fat per serving 2g
  • Monounsaturated fat per serving 3g
  • Polyunsaturated fat per serving 1g
  • Protein per serving 21g
  • Carbohydrate per serving 22g
  • Fiber per serving 4g
  • Cholesterol per serving 58mg
  • Iron per serving 2mg
  • Sodium per serving 558mg
  • Calcium per serving 84mg

How to Make It

Step 1

Prepare grill.

Step 2

Rub lamb with garlic, and season with 1 teaspoon salt and 1/2 teaspoon pepper. Grill on medium heat 4–5 minutes per side (medium-rare) or to desired doneness. Let rest 5 minutes, then cut into bite-size pieces, discarding bones.

Step 3

Whisk together yogurt, lemon juice, cinnamon, cayenne, and remaining 1/2 teaspoon salt in a large bowl.

Step 4

Use a vegetable peeler to cut carrots into long, thin strips. Add carrots and the remaining ingredients to dressing, and toss. Serve with lamb.

