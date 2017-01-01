- Calories per serving 466
- Fat per serving 18g
- Saturated fat per serving 2g
- Monounsaturated fat per serving 10g
- Polyunsaturated fat per serving 3g
- Protein per serving 14g
- Carbohydrate per serving 71g
- Fiber per serving 16g
- Cholesterol per serving 0.0mg
- Iron per serving 4mg
- Sodium per serving 808mg
- Calcium per serving 160mg
Cool Southwestern Salad With Corn and Avocado
Con Poulos
Stand corn cob, stem removed and pointy end up, in a deep bowl. Cut downward with a sharp paring knife to remove kernels.
Recipe Is:
How to Make It
Step 1
Combine lettuce and next 5 ingredients (through cilantro) in a large bowl.
Step 2
Whisk together oil and next 4 ingredients (through pepper) in a small bowl. Drizzle over salad; toss. Serve with chips, if desired.