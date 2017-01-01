Cool Southwestern Salad With Corn and Avocado

Prep Time
20 Mins
Yield
Makes 4 servings (serving size: 1/4 salad)
Sara Quessenberry
March 2016

Stand corn cob, stem removed and pointy end up, in a deep bowl. Cut downward with a sharp paring knife to remove kernels.

Low Cholesterol

Ingredients

  • 2 small heads romaine lettuce, torn into bite-size pieces (about 12 cups)
  • 1 (15-ounce) can pinto beans, drained and rinsed
  • 1 1/2 cups fresh corn kernels (about 3 ears)
  • 1 avocado, chopped
  • 1/2 red onion, thinly sliced
  • 1/2 cup fresh cilantro sprigs
  • 2 tablespoons extra-virgin olive oil
  • 3 tablespoons fresh lime juice
  • 1/2 teaspoon ground cumin
  • 3/4 teaspoon salt
  • 1/4 teaspoon pepper
  • 1/2 (9-ounce) bag baked tortilla chips (optional)

Nutritional Information

  • Calories per serving 466
  • Fat per serving 18g
  • Saturated fat per serving 2g
  • Monounsaturated fat per serving 10g
  • Polyunsaturated fat per serving 3g
  • Protein per serving 14g
  • Carbohydrate per serving 71g
  • Fiber per serving 16g
  • Cholesterol per serving 0.0mg
  • Iron per serving 4mg
  • Sodium per serving 808mg
  • Calcium per serving 160mg

How to Make It

Step 1

Combine lettuce and next 5 ingredients (through cilantro) in a large bowl.

Step 2

Whisk together oil and next 4 ingredients (through pepper) in a small bowl. Drizzle over salad; toss. Serve with chips, if desired.

