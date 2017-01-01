Poached Salmon Salad With Beets

Con Poulos
Yield
Makes 4 servings (serving size: 1/4 salad)
Sara Quessenberry
March 2016

Prep: 20 minutes; Cook: 15 minutes; Cool: 20 minutes. Beets are delicious raw, but they should be sliced very thinly. The easiest way to do this is to use a Japanese mandoline. If you don't have one, you can also slice them with a vegetable peeler, or try grating beets on a box grater.

Recipe Is:
Low Carbohydrate

Ingredients

  • 1 (1-pound) salmon fillet, skin removed
  • 1 teaspoon kosher salt, divided
  • 1/2 teaspoon pepper, divided
  • 1/4 cup plus 1 tablespoon rice vinegar
  • 1/2 cup low-fat sour cream
  • 3 tablespoons prepared horseradish
  • 2 bunches watercress, thick stems removed (about 6 cups)
  • 3 beets, peeled and sliced paper-thin
  • 2 tablespoons chopped fresh dill

Nutritional Information

  • Calories per serving 247
  • Fat per serving 6g
  • Saturated fat per serving 2g
  • Monounsaturated fat per serving 2g
  • Polyunsaturated fat per serving 2g
  • Protein per serving 29g
  • Carbohydrate per serving 8g
  • Fiber per serving 1g
  • Cholesterol per serving 82mg
  • Iron per serving 2mg
  • Sodium per serving 437mg
  • Calcium per serving 130mg

How to Make It

Step 1

Place fillet in a large skillet, and season with 1/2 teaspoon salt and 1/4 teaspoon pepper. Add 1/4 cup rice vinegar and water to reach halfway up fillet. Simmer, covered, 12–15 minutes or until fish flakes easily when tested with a fork. Transfer to a plate, and refrigerate 20 minutes or until cool. Flake fish into bite-size pieces with a fork.

Step 2

Stir together the sour cream, the horseradish, and remaining 1 tablespoon vinegar, remaining 1/2 teaspoon salt, and remaining 1/4 teaspoon pepper in a medium bowl. Add the watercress, and toss to coat.

Step 3

Divide the watercress evenly among 4 bowls, and top each serving with beets and fish. Sprinkle with chopped dill.

