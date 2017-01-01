Warm Spinach Salad With Grilled Sausage

Prick sausages in several places with a fork. Grill, turning occasionally, 8 minutes or until hot throughout.

Step 3

Combine tomatoes, onion, 1/2 tablespoon oil, and 1/4 teaspoon each salt and pepper. Grill 5–6 minutes per side for onion and 2–3 minutes per side for tomato or until charred and tender. Transfer to a large bowl; toss with spinach.