Warm Spinach Salad With Grilled Sausage

Yield
Makes 4 servings (serving size: 1/4 salad)
March 2016

Prep: 30 minutes; Cook: 12 minutes.

Ingredients

  • 4 (2-ounce) chicken sausages
  • 12 plum tomatoes, cut in half crosswise
  • 1 onion, sliced into 1/2-inch-thick rings
  • 1 1/2 tablespoons extra-virgin olive oil, divided
  • 1/4 teaspoon salt
  • 1/2 teaspoon pepper, divided
  • 3 bunches spinach, thick stems removed (about 10 cups)
  • 2 tablespoons whole-grain mustard
  • 2 tablespoons balsamic vinegar

Nutritional Information

  • Calories per serving 203
  • Fat per serving 10g
  • Saturated fat per serving 2g
  • Monounsaturated fat per serving 4g
  • Polyunsaturated fat per serving 1g
  • Protein per serving 14g
  • Carbohydrate per serving 15g
  • Fiber per serving 5g
  • Cholesterol per serving 31mg
  • Iron per serving 4mg
  • Sodium per serving 657mg
  • Calcium per serving 110mg

How to Make It

Step 1

Prepare grill.

Step 2

Prick sausages in several places with a fork. Grill, turning occasionally, 8 minutes or until hot throughout.

Step 3

Combine tomatoes, onion, 1/2 tablespoon oil, and 1/4 teaspoon each salt and pepper. Grill 5–6 minutes per side for onion and 2–3 minutes per side for tomato or until charred and tender. Transfer to a large bowl; toss with spinach.

Step 4

In a small bowl, whisk together mustard, vinegar, remaining 1 tablespoon oil, and remaining 1/4 teaspoon pepper. Slice sausages, and serve with vegetables and dressing.

