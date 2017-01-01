- Calories per serving 369
- Fat per serving 18g
- Saturated fat per serving 4g
- Monounsaturated fat per serving 11g
- Polyunsaturated fat per serving 2g
- Protein per serving 30g
- Carbohydrate per serving 21g
- Fiber per serving 2g
- Cholesterol per serving 71mg
- Iron per serving 3mg
- Sodium per serving 269mg
- Calcium per serving 143mg
Chicken Salad With Potatoes and Arugula
Prep: 20 minutes; Cook: 18 minutes; Stand: 10 minutes.
How to Make It
Place potatoes in a large pot, and cover with cold water; bring to a boil. Add 1 tablespoon salt, reduce heat, and simmer 15–18 minutes or until tender. Drain and run under cold water to cool; peel and slice.
Fill a medium saucepan halfway with water. Bring to a boil, and add remaining 1 tablespoon salt. Add chicken, and reduce heat to medium; gently simmer 12–14 minutes or until cooked through. Transfer to a cutting board, and let rest at least 10 minutes before shredding with a fork or your fingers.
Whisk together oil, vinegar, mustard, and pepper in a small bowl.
Divide arugula, chicken, tarragon, and potatoes evenly into 4 serving bowls. Drizzle each with dressing, and top with Parmesan.