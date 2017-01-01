Chicken Salad With Potatoes and Arugula

How to Make It

Step 1 Place potatoes in a large pot, and cover with cold water; bring to a boil. Add 1 tablespoon salt, reduce heat, and simmer 15–18 minutes or until tender. Drain and run under cold water to cool; peel and slice.

Step 2 Fill a medium saucepan halfway with water. Bring to a boil, and add remaining 1 tablespoon salt. Add chicken, and reduce heat to medium; gently simmer 12–14 minutes or until cooked through. Transfer to a cutting board, and let rest at least 10 minutes before shredding with a fork or your fingers.

Step 3 Whisk together oil, vinegar, mustard, and pepper in a small bowl.