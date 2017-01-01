Fish Tacos

Quentin Bacon
Yield
Makes 4 servings (serving size: 2 tacos)
Lori Powell
March 2016

Prep: 20 minutes; Cook: 15 minutes; Marinate: 10 minutes.

Ingredients

  • 1/2 cup red wine vinegar
  • 1/3 cup sugar
  • 1 teaspoon chili powder, divided
  • 1/2 sliced small red onion
  • 3 thinly sliced radishes
  • 1 pound tilapia fillets
  • 1/4 cup plus 2 tablespoons fresh lime juice
  • 2 garlic cloves, minced
  • 1 peeled firm ripe mango, cut into 1/4-inch-thick matchsticks
  • 1 sliced peeled firm ripe avocado
  • 4 tablespoons fresh cilantro leaves, divided
  • Canola oil (for brushing grill)
  • 8 (6-inch) blue or yellow corn tortillas
  • Salsa verde (optional)

Nutritional Information

  • Calories per serving 449
  • Fat per serving 12g
  • Saturated fat per serving 2g
  • Monounsaturated fat per serving 6g
  • Polyunsaturated fat per serving 2g
  • Protein per serving 26g
  • Carbohydrate per serving 63g
  • Fiber per serving 7g
  • Cholesterol per serving 57mg
  • Iron per serving 1mg
  • Sodium per serving 143mg
  • Calcium per serving 40mg

How to Make It

Step 1

Combine the red wine vinegar, sugar, and 1/4 teaspoon chili powder in a small saucepan; bring to a boil. Remove the pan from heat, and stir in the red onion and radishes. Let stand, uncovered, 10 minutes or until cooled.

Step 2

Rinse fish; pat dry. Gently toss with 1/4 cup lime juice, 1/2 teaspoon chili powder, and the garlic in shallow glass dish. Marinate for 10 minutes at room temperature.

Step 3

Gently toss mango and avocado in small bowl with remaining 1/4 teaspoon chili powder and 2 tablespoons each cilantro and remaining lime juice.

Step 4

Preheat a lightly oiled grill rack or grill pan. Remove fish from marinade, and grill, turning once, 2–3 minutes per side or until cooked through and golden brown. Transfer to a plate; cover and keep warm. Grill tortillas lightly until pale golden and slightly crisp. Transfer to 4 serving plates, folding tortillas to form U-shape.

Step 5

Fill tortillas with fish, pickled vegetables, avocado mixture, remaining 2 tablespoons cilantro, and salsa verde, if desired; serve.

You May Like

Read More

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe today and save 82% off the cover price.
Subscribe Now

HEALTH NEWSLETTERS

Get easy recipes, 30-day fitness challenges, videos, and more.
Sign up