Halibut with Panko-Horseradish Crust and Warm Fingerling Potato Salad

How to Make It

Step 1 Cover the potatoes with 2 inches water in a small saucepan; bring to a boil. Simmer 15 minutes or until fork-tender. Drain, halve, and transfer to a bowl. Immediately toss potatoes with mustard, 1 tablespoon lemon juice, 1 teaspoon olive oil, and salt and pepper, to taste.

Step 2 Preheat oven to 400°.

Step 3 Toss fennel in a bowl with remaining 2 tablespoons juice, remaining 1 teaspoon oil, onion, and 2 tablespoons fennel fronds.

Step 4 Rinse fish, and pat dry. Arrange in a single layer, skin side down, on a small shallow baking pan. Combine sour cream, horseradish, and garlic in a bowl. Spread evenly on top of fish, and top with panko. Roast fish 7 minutes or until tops are golden brown and fish is just cooked through.