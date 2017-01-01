Pan-seared Scallops with Summer Succotash

How to Make It

Step 1 Rinse scallops, and pat dry. Pull muscle from side of scallops, and discard. Season with pepper, to taste.

Step 2 Heat 2 teaspoons olive oil in a medium nonstick or well-seasoned cast-iron skillet over moderately high heat. Cook scallops, turning once, 4 minutes (depending on size of scallops) or until golden brown and cooked through. Transfer to a plate; cover and keep warm.

Step 3 Lower heat to medium; add remaining 1 teaspoon oil to skillet. Cook bell pepper, shallot, and garlic, stirring occasionally, 4 minutes or until slightly softened.

Step 4 Stir in the corn and edamame, and cook, stirring occasionally, an additional 4 minutes or until vegetables are tender.