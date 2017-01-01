Pan-seared Scallops with Summer Succotash

Quentin Bacon
Prep Time
10 Mins
Cook Time
15 Mins
Yield
Makes 4 servings (serving size: 3 scallops and 1/4 of succotash)
Lori Powell
March 2016

An elegant yet easy summertime meal, pan-seared scallops are always a winner. Serve scallops over a beautiful bed of corn and edamame succotash.

Recipe Is:
Low Saturated Fat

Ingredients

  • 1 1/2 pounds sea scallops
  • Black pepper, to taste
  • 3 teaspoons olive oil, divided
  • 1 yellow bell pepper, chopped
  • 1 finely chopped shallot
  • 1 large garlic clove, minced
  • 4 cups fresh corn kernels (about 7 ears) or 2 (10-ounce) packages frozen whole-kernel corn, thawed
  • 1 (8-ounce) bag frozen shelled edamame, thawed
  • 2 tablespoons cider vinegar
  • 1/4 cup buttermilk
  • 2 tablespoons fresh chopped tarragon or basil, plus sprigs for garnish

Nutritional Information

  • Calories per serving 408
  • Fat per serving 8g
  • Saturated fat per serving 1g
  • Monounsaturated fat per serving 3g
  • Polyunsaturated fat per serving 1g
  • Protein per serving 40g
  • Carbohydrate per serving 46g
  • Fiber per serving 7g
  • Cholesterol per serving 57mg
  • Iron per serving 3mg
  • Sodium per serving 316mg
  • Calcium per serving 110mg

How to Make It

Step 1

Rinse scallops, and pat dry. Pull muscle from side of scallops, and discard. Season with pepper, to taste.

Step 2

Heat 2 teaspoons olive oil in a medium nonstick or well-seasoned cast-iron skillet over moderately high heat. Cook scallops, turning once, 4 minutes (depending on size of scallops) or until golden brown and cooked through. Transfer to a plate; cover and keep warm.

Step 3

Lower heat to medium; add remaining 1 teaspoon oil to skillet. Cook bell pepper, shallot, and garlic, stirring occasionally, 4 minutes or until slightly softened.

Step 4

Stir in the corn and edamame, and cook, stirring occasionally, an additional 4 minutes or until vegetables are tender.

Step 5

Add the cider vinegar, and cook, stirring constantly, until completely evaporated, about 1 minute. Pour in the buttermilk; cook, stirring, until reduced in half. Stir in chopped tarragon, and spoon vegetables into 4 bowls. Top evenly with scallops; serve immediately.

