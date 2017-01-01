- Calories per serving 408
- Fat per serving 8g
- Saturated fat per serving 1g
- Monounsaturated fat per serving 3g
- Polyunsaturated fat per serving 1g
- Protein per serving 40g
- Carbohydrate per serving 46g
- Fiber per serving 7g
- Cholesterol per serving 57mg
- Iron per serving 3mg
- Sodium per serving 316mg
- Calcium per serving 110mg
Pan-seared Scallops with Summer Succotash
An elegant yet easy summertime meal, pan-seared scallops are always a winner. Serve scallops over a beautiful bed of corn and edamame succotash.
How to Make It
Rinse scallops, and pat dry. Pull muscle from side of scallops, and discard. Season with pepper, to taste.
Heat 2 teaspoons olive oil in a medium nonstick or well-seasoned cast-iron skillet over moderately high heat. Cook scallops, turning once, 4 minutes (depending on size of scallops) or until golden brown and cooked through. Transfer to a plate; cover and keep warm.
Lower heat to medium; add remaining 1 teaspoon oil to skillet. Cook bell pepper, shallot, and garlic, stirring occasionally, 4 minutes or until slightly softened.
Stir in the corn and edamame, and cook, stirring occasionally, an additional 4 minutes or until vegetables are tender.
Add the cider vinegar, and cook, stirring constantly, until completely evaporated, about 1 minute. Pour in the buttermilk; cook, stirring, until reduced in half. Stir in chopped tarragon, and spoon vegetables into 4 bowls. Top evenly with scallops; serve immediately.