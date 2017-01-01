Skinny Meatballs With Sauce

How to Make It

Step 1 For sauce, heat oil in a large pot over medium-high heat. Add onion and peppers, and cook 7 minutes or until tender. Add garlic, and cook 2 minutes more.

Step 2 Add ripe tomato and remaining 7 sauce ingredients (through crushed pepper); stir. Bring to a boil; reduce heat to a simmer, and cover and cook 20 minutes.

Step 3 Preheat broiler.

Step 4 For meatballs, stir together meats, egg whites, breadcrumbs, and salt and pepper in a large bowl until just combined. (Don't overwork.) Using slightly wet hands, form 1-ounce (walnut-size) meatballs and place on a baking sheet. Broil 4 inches from flame, turning, 2–3 minutes or until browned.