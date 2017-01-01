- Calories per serving 521
- Fat per serving 7g
- Saturated fat per serving 1g
- Monounsaturated fat per serving 2g
- Polyunsaturated fat per serving 1g
- Protein per serving 44g
- Carbohydrate per serving 76g
- Fiber per serving 12g
- Cholesterol per serving 51mg
- Iron per serving 7mg
- Sodium per serving 801mg
- Calcium per serving 114mg
Skinny Meatballs With Sauce
How to Make It
For sauce, heat oil in a large pot over medium-high heat. Add onion and peppers, and cook 7 minutes or until tender. Add garlic, and cook 2 minutes more.
Add ripe tomato and remaining 7 sauce ingredients (through crushed pepper); stir. Bring to a boil; reduce heat to a simmer, and cover and cook 20 minutes.
Preheat broiler.
For meatballs, stir together meats, egg whites, breadcrumbs, and salt and pepper in a large bowl until just combined. (Don't overwork.) Using slightly wet hands, form 1-ounce (walnut-size) meatballs and place on a baking sheet. Broil 4 inches from flame, turning, 2–3 minutes or until browned.
Add meatballs to sauce; cover and simmer 30 minutes. Divide cooked pasta, sauce, and meatballs among 6 bowls. Garnish each with 1 tablespoon Parmesan cheese.