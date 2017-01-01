- Calories per serving 119
- Fat per serving 1g
- Saturated fat per serving 0.0g
- Monounsaturated fat per serving 0.0g
- Polyunsaturated fat per serving 0.0g
- Protein per serving 2g
- Carbohydrate per serving 30g
- Fiber per serving 6g
- Cholesterol per serving 0.0mg
- Iron per serving 1mg
- Sodium per serving 37mg
- Calcium per serving 26mg
Lavender-Scented Summer Fruit Salad
Quentin Bacon
Dried lavender is easy to find in the spice section of the supermarket. If you prefer, you can substitute 1/4 cup coarsely chopped fresh mint leaves for the lavender.
Step 1
Combine honey, 1/3 cup water, lavender, pepper, and salt in a small saucepan. Bring to a simmer over medium heat, stirring until honey has dissolved. Remove from heat, and cover; let steep 10–15 minutes or until room temperature. Strain into a serving bowl; discard lavender and stir in lime juice.
Step 2
Add peach, nectarine, and plum slices to honey mixture, and toss well. Add berries and mint, and toss gently to combine. Refrigerate 1 hour or until chilled. Serve.