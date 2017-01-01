Tomato-Zucchini Bake

Quentin Bacon
Frances A. Largeman-Roth, RD
March 2016

This super-quick-and-easy side or main dish puts leftover summer veggies to great use.

Ingredients

  • Cooking spray
  • 1 pound sliced zucchini
  • 1 1/2 cups fresh or frozen corn kernels
  • 1 1/4 pounds sliced vine-ripened tomatoes
  • 1/2 cup panko
  • 1/4 cup finely grated Parmesan

How to Make It

Preheat oven to 400°. Coat a 2-quart shallow baking dish with cooking spray, and alternately layer sliced zucchini, corn kernels, and sliced tomatoes. Combine panko and Parmesan, and sprinkle on top. Bake, uncovered, in the center of oven 30 minutes or until top is golden brown. Cover with foil, and bake for 10 minutes more or until vegetables are tender. Serve immediately.

