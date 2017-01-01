Chicken-Fried Steak

How to Make It

Step 1 Place steaks between 2 double layers of plastic wrap or in a large zip-top bag; pound to 1/4-inch thickness. Brush each steak with Worcestershire sauce, and remove to a plate.

Step 2 Combine flour, paprika, and 1/4 teaspoon each salt and pepper in a bowl. Combine egg whites and 1/2 cup milk in a separate bowl; whisk lightly. Dip 1 steak in egg mixture, shake off excess liquid, then dip twice on each side in flour mixture; repeat with remaining steaks. Reserve 1 tablespoon seasoned flour.

Step 3 Place 2 teaspoons oil in a large nonstick skillet over medium heat, and heat until very hot but not smoking. Add 2 floured steaks; cook 2–3 minutes per side or until golden brown. Remove steaks from pan; cover meat lightly with foil to keep warm. Add additional 2 teaspoons oil; cook remaining steaks.