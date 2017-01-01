Bethenny's Light Gazpacho

Combine tomatoes (include seeds and juices), red onion, cucumber, and bell peppers in a bowl. Add cilantro, red wine vinegar, juice of lemon and lime, Worcestershire sauce, and hot pepper sauce. Season with kosher salt and freshly ground black pepper, to taste. Using your hands or two forks, squash vegetables into a chunky soup. (If you prefer a smoother soup, purée mixture in a blender or food processor—Bethenny likes to purée half and keep half chunky.) Add up to 1/4 cup extra-virgin olive oil in small increments, tasting as you go. Refrigerate for at least 1 hour before serving, or make it the night before. To serve, ladle soup into bowls, and drizzle with balsamic vinegar.