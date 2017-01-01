Fresh Berry Napoleon

Photo: Quentin Bacon
Yield
Makes 4 servings
Frances A. Largeman-Roth, RD
March 2016

Here's a simple, delicious—and fun—way to use fresh, ripe berries.

Ingredients

  • 6 ounces blackberries
  • 6 ounces raspberries
  • 1/2 pound strawberries
  • Lime
  • 8 ounces low-fat plain yogurt
  • 2 tablespoons honey
  • 8 waffle or sugar cookies

How to Make It

In a bowl, gently combine blackberries and raspberries. Hull and quarter strawberries; set aside. Zest lime, and juice 1/2 lime. Process yogurt with lime zest, lime juice, honey, and half of the cut strawberries in a blender. Top each of 4 waffle or sugar cookies with 1 tablespoon strawberry-yogurt mixture, 1/3 cup blackberry-raspberry mixture, another drizzle of strawberry-yogurt mixture; sandwich with another cookie. Garnish with remaining strawberries, and serve.

