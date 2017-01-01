Triple Pea Salad With Creamy Tarragon Dressing

Quentin Bacon
Yield
Makes 4 servings (serving size: 2 1/4 cups salad)
Paul Piccuito
March 2016

Prep: 20 minutes; Cook: 7 minutes.

Ingredients

  • 2 tablespoons white wine vinegar
  • 2 tablespoons reduced-fat sour cream
  • 1 tablespoon olive oil
  • 1 teaspoon agave nectar or honey
  • 2 teaspoons chopped fresh tarragon
  • 3/4 cup frozen peas
  • 3/4 cup frozen shelled edamame
  • 1 (8-ounce) package sugar snap peas, trimmed
  • 4 cups spring mixed salad greens
  • 1/2 cup thin radish wedges (about 4 large), for garnish

Nutritional Information

  • Calories per serving 138
  • Fat per serving 6g
  • Saturated fat per serving 1g
  • Monounsaturated fat per serving 3g
  • Polyunsaturated fat per serving 1g
  • Protein per serving 7g
  • Carbohydrate per serving 15g
  • Fiber per serving 6g
  • Cholesterol per serving 3mg
  • Iron per serving 3mg
  • Sodium per serving 55mg
  • Calcium per serving 93mg

How to Make It

Step 1

Bring a large pot of water to a boil. Whisk together the white wine vinegar and the next 4 ingredients (through tarragon) in a small bowl; set aside.

Step 2

Add the peas and the edamame to the pot; cook 3–4 minutes or until just cooked through. Stir in the sugar snap peas, and continue to cook 3 minutes more or until tender-crisp. Drain and rinse under cold running water until no longer warm. Drain well, and pat dry with a towel.

Step 3

Line a serving bowl with the mixed salad greens. Add the peas and radishes to a serving bowl, and drizzle with the dressing right before serving.

