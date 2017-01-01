Triple Pea Salad With Creamy Tarragon Dressing

Bring a large pot of water to a boil. Whisk together the white wine vinegar and the next 4 ingredients (through tarragon) in a small bowl; set aside.

Step 2

Add the peas and the edamame to the pot; cook 3–4 minutes or until just cooked through. Stir in the sugar snap peas, and continue to cook 3 minutes more or until tender-crisp. Drain and rinse under cold running water until no longer warm. Drain well, and pat dry with a towel.