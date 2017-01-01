Chimichurri 'Cued Chicken

Quentin Bacon
Prep Time
20 Mins
Cook Time
25 Mins
Total Time
30 Mins
Yield
Makes 4 servings (serving size: 1 piece chicken and 1/4 cup sauce)
Cat Cora
March 2016

This barbecued chicken naturally pairs perfectly with the garlicky taste of chimichurri sauce.

Recipe Is:
Low Carbohydrate

Ingredients

  • 1 whole chicken, cut into 8 pieces
  • 1/2 teaspoon freshly cracked black pepper
  • 2 tablespoons orange zest
  • 2 teaspoons chili powder
  • 1 teaspoon sea salt
  • Olive oil for brushing grill
  • Chimichurri Sauce
  • 9 garlic cloves, chopped
  • 4 small bay leaves
  • 1 poblano chile, stem removed and coarsely chopped
  • 1 serrano chile, stem removed and coarsely chopped
  • 1 teaspoon sea salt
  • 1/4 cup plus 2 tablespoons sherry vinegar
  • 1/2 cup finely chopped fresh flat-leaf parsley
  • 1/2 cup finely chopped fresh oregano
  • 1/2 cup finely chopped fresh basil
  • 3 tablespoons olive oil

Nutritional Information

  • Calories per serving 336
  • Fat per serving 17g
  • Saturated fat per serving 4g
  • Monounsaturated fat per serving 9g
  • Polyunsaturated fat per serving 3g
  • Protein per serving 38g
  • Carbohydrate per serving 6g
  • Fiber per serving 1g
  • Cholesterol per serving 112mg
  • Iron per serving 3mg
  • Sodium per serving 585mg
  • Calcium per serving 74mg

How to Make It

Step 1

Rub chicken with pepper. In a bowl, combine orange zest, chili powder, and salt. Rub evenly over chicken. Let stand at room temperature 30 minutes.

Step 2

Preheat grill.

Step 3

For the Chimichurri Sauce, process garlic, bay leaves, chiles, salt, and 1/4 cup vinegar in a blender; process until a paste forms, scraping down sides as needed. Transfer to a bowl, and stir in parsley, oregano, and basil. Whisk in remaining 2 tablespoons vinegar, oil and 2 tablespoons hot water until well-combined. Keep at room temperature until serving. (Sauce can be stored in the refrigerator in an airtight container up to 3 days.)

Step 4

Lightly brush grill rack with oil. Place the chicken, skin side down, on grill, and cook, turning occasionally, for 20 minutes or until well-browned on all sides and the internal temperature reaches 165° when tested with a meat thermometer. Arrange the chicken on a platter, and serve Chimichurri Sauce on the side. Remove skin before eating chicken.

