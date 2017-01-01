- Calories per serving 264
- Fat per serving 15g
- Saturated fat per serving 2g
- Monounsaturated fat per serving 10g
- Polyunsaturated fat per serving 2g
- Protein per serving 19g
- Carbohydrate per serving 8g
- Fiber per serving 2g
- Cholesterol per serving 46mg
- Iron per serving 1mg
- Sodium per serving 207mg
- Calcium per serving 34mg
Salmon and Scallop Skewers With Romesco Sauce
Salmon and scallops come together between onion, red bell pepper, and poblano chile pieces for a delicious dinner all under 300 calories.
How to Make It
Preheat grill or grill pan.
In a baking dish, combine first 4 ingredients (through lime juice). Add salmon and scallops to dish, and stir with a wooden spoon to coat all pieces. Cover and refrigerate for 10 minutes.
For the Romesco Sauce, process the almonds and garlic in a blender until coarsely chopped. Add the roasted red bell peppers, cherry tomatoes, olive oil, 1 teaspoon hot water, and sherry vinegar, blending until smooth and scraping down the sides, if necessary. Season with the salt and pepper, and set aside.
Remove the salmon and scallops from the marinade, and discard liquid. Pat dry each scallop and chunk of fish with paper towels. (This will let the outside get crisp.)
Thread each wooden skewer lengthwise with scallops, salmon, onion, red bell pepper, and poblano chile pieces.
Lightly brush grill rack or grill pan with oil. Cook skewers over indirect heat 2–3 minutes, then turn gently so that the fish doesn't break and fall into the fire. (Using a vegetable or fish basket makes it easier.) Continue to cook 2 minutes more or until salmon feels firm to the touch and scallops show light grill marks. Remove skewers from grill or grill pan.
Arrange 2 skewers on each plate, and spoon the Romesco Sauce over them, or pile the skewers on a serving platter and serve the Romesco Sauce on the side. Serve immediately.