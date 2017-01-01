Grilled Asian Steak and Spinach Salad

How to Make It

Step 1 Preheat grill.

Step 2 Wash and dry spinach. Place the leaves in a large salad bowl; set aside.

Step 3 Whisk together 2 tablespoons olive oil, the garlic, lime juice, sugar, and soy sauce in a small bowl; set aside.

Step 4 Heat 1 tablespoon olive oil in a cast-iron skillet or grill pan on prepared grill. When oil is hot but not smoking, sauté onion, stirring constantly, for 3 minutes. Transfer onion to bowl with spinach. Add remaining 1 tablespoon olive oil to skillet. Sear steak over medium-high heat about 3 minutes per side or until medium-rare. Remove skillet from heat, and immediately transfer the steak to a cutting board; let rest.

Step 5 Return skillet to heat, and add soy-lime mixture to pan; turn heat to medium-high. Deglaze skillet by stirring constantly and loosening brown bits on bottom. Cover and keep warm.