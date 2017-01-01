- Calories per serving 429
- Fat per serving 11g
- Saturated fat per serving 3g
- Monounsaturated fat per serving 1g
- Polyunsaturated fat per serving 1g
- Protein per serving 27g
- Carbohydrate per serving 59g
- Fiber per serving 5g
- Cholesterol per serving 65mg
- Iron per serving 4mg
- Sodium per serving 593mg
- Calcium per serving 82mg
Hawaiian Turkey Burgers With Pineapple-Papaya Sauce
A simple, four-ingredient sauce elevates this burger from pretty good to perfect. After eating this burger, you'll dream of luaus.
How to Make It
For sauce, combine all ingredients in saucepan. Cook, stirring over moderate heat until sauce boils; simmer 10 minutes.
Preheat grill.
For burgers, mix ground turkey, breadcrumbs, onion, cayenne, sugar, and 1/3 cup sauce in a bowl until just combined. Form into 4 (1-inch) patties.
Brush burgers with oil; season with salt and pepper. Grill over medium heat, turning once, about 6 minutes per side. Baste with sauce, and grill 2 minutes more; transfer to plate. If desired, grill pineapple slices 2 minutes per side; transfer to plate.
Place burgers on rolls, and spoon on remaining Pineapple-Papaya Sauce. Top with pineapple slice (if desired), lettuce, tomato, and onion slices (if desired).