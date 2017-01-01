Hawaiian Turkey Burgers With Pineapple-Papaya Sauce

Quentin Bacon
Prep Time
20 Mins
Cook Time
20 Mins
Yield
Makes 4 servings (serving size: 1 burger and 1/4 cup sauce)
Cat Cora
March 2016

A simple, four-ingredient sauce elevates this burger from pretty good to perfect. After eating this burger, you'll dream of luaus.

Ingredients

  • Pineapple-Papaya Sauce
  • 1/4 cup chopped fresh pineapple
  • 3 tablespoons fresh papaya, finely diced
  • 2/3 cup barbecue sauce
  • 1 tablespoon low-sodium soy sauce
  • Hawaiian Turkey Burgers
  • 1 pound ground turkey breast
  • 3 tablespoons unseasoned breadcrumbs
  • 2 tablespoons finely chopped onion
  • 1/4 teaspoon cayenne pepper
  • 1 tablespoon brown sugar
  • 1 teaspoon olive oil
  • 1/4 teaspoon salt
  • 1/8 teaspoon black pepper
  • 4 thin slices fresh pineapple (optional)
  • 4 whole-grain hamburger rolls, toasted
  • 4 lettuce leaves
  • 4 tomato slices
  • 4 thinly sliced red onion (optional)

Nutritional Information

  • Calories per serving 429
  • Fat per serving 11g
  • Saturated fat per serving 3g
  • Monounsaturated fat per serving 1g
  • Polyunsaturated fat per serving 1g
  • Protein per serving 27g
  • Carbohydrate per serving 59g
  • Fiber per serving 5g
  • Cholesterol per serving 65mg
  • Iron per serving 4mg
  • Sodium per serving 593mg
  • Calcium per serving 82mg

How to Make It

Step 1

For sauce, combine all ingredients in saucepan. Cook, stirring over moderate heat until sauce boils; simmer 10 minutes.

Step 2

Preheat grill.

Step 3

For burgers, mix ground turkey, breadcrumbs, onion, cayenne, sugar, and 1/3 cup sauce in a bowl until just combined. Form into 4 (1-inch) patties.

Step 4

Brush burgers with oil; season with salt and pepper. Grill over medium heat, turning once, about 6 minutes per side. Baste with sauce, and grill 2 minutes more; transfer to plate. If desired, grill pineapple slices 2 minutes per side; transfer to plate.

Step 5

Place burgers on rolls, and spoon on remaining Pineapple-Papaya Sauce. Top with pineapple slice (if desired), lettuce, tomato, and onion slices (if desired).

