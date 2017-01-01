Beet Salad With Yogurt Dressing

How to Make It

Step 1 Preheat oven to 425°. Scrub beets well, and pat them dry.

Step 2 In a medium bowl, mix pepper, oil, 1 teaspoon salt, and coriander. Add beets, and toss to combine. Place beets on a large piece of aluminum foil, and wrap to cover, ensuring that beets stay in a single layer; close seams tightly to keep steam inside as the beets cook. (If you are using different colors of beets, wrap each color separately.) Discard remaining marinade. Place foil packet on a rimmed baking sheet, and bake 50 minutes or until cooked through. (Beets are ready when easily pierced with a knife.) Remove from oven, and let cool to room temperature.

Step 3 Remove beets from foil. The skin should easily peel off with your fingers or a paring knife. To protect hands from getting stained, you may want to rub skin off with paper towels or wear gloves. (The spice marinade may have concentrated itself on parts of a beet. If so, gently scrape it off.) Cut beets into wedges, and arrange on 4 individual salad plates.