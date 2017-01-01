- Calories per serving 213
- Fat per serving 7g
- Saturated fat per serving 1g
- Monounsaturated fat per serving 4g
- Polyunsaturated fat per serving 1g
- Protein per serving 28g
- Carbohydrate per serving 10g
- Fiber per serving 2g
- Cholesterol per serving 73mg
- Iron per serving 2mg
- Sodium per serving 321mg
- Calcium per serving 40mg
Chicken in Spicy Chipotle Sauce
Tara Donne
This spicy chicken entrée is is soon to be a hot commodity at your house. Pair with rice for a perfect side dish.
Recipe Is:
How to Make It
Step 1
In a large nonstick skillet, heat oil over medium-high heat. Season chicken with 1/4 teaspoon each salt, chipotle powder, and oregano. Sauté chicken about 4 minutes or until golden brown on 1 side. Turn chicken over, and add garlic to pan; cook 1 minute.
Step 2
Combine tomatoes, 1/3 cup water, and remaining salt, chipotle powder, and oregano in bowl. Add to pan with chicken; bring to boil. Reduce to simmer; cook, uncovered, 5 minutes or until chicken is almost done. Add corn and scallions; cook 2 minutes more or until chicken is cooked thoroughly and corn is heated through. Serve with lime wedges.