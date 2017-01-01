Chicken in Spicy Chipotle Sauce

In a large nonstick skillet, heat oil over medium-high heat. Season chicken with 1/4 teaspoon each salt, chipotle powder, and oregano. Sauté chicken about 4 minutes or until golden brown on 1 side. Turn chicken over, and add garlic to pan; cook 1 minute.

Step 2

Combine tomatoes, 1/3 cup water, and remaining salt, chipotle powder, and oregano in bowl. Add to pan with chicken; bring to boil. Reduce to simmer; cook, uncovered, 5 minutes or until chicken is almost done. Add corn and scallions; cook 2 minutes more or until chicken is cooked thoroughly and corn is heated through. Serve with lime wedges.