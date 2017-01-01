Cheese-Bacon Tart

Tara Donne
Yield
Makes 4 servings (serving size: 1/4 of pie)
Sandra Gluck
March 2016

Prep: 20 minutes; Bake: 1 hour; Stand: 15 minutes.

Ingredients

  • 1 (16-ounce) container 1% low-fat cottage cheese
  • 1 large egg
  • 3 scallions, thinly sliced
  • 3 ounces Canadian bacon, diced
  • 1/4 cup plus 2 tablespoons grated Parmesan cheese
  • 1/4 teaspoon grated nutmeg
  • 1/4 teaspoon black pepper
  • 2 tablespoons olive oil, divided
  • 6 (14- x 9-inch) sheets frozen phyllo dough, thawed

Nutritional Information

  • Calories per serving 298
  • Fat per serving 14g
  • Saturated fat per serving 4g
  • Monounsaturated fat per serving 7g
  • Polyunsaturated fat per serving 1g
  • Protein per serving 21g
  • Carbohydrate per serving 22g
  • Fiber per serving 1g
  • Cholesterol per serving 76mg
  • Iron per serving 2mg
  • Sodium per serving 863mg
  • Calcium per serving 286mg

How to Make It

Step 1

Preheat oven to 375°. In a food processor or blender, purée cottage cheese and egg 1 minute or until very smooth. Transfer to a bowl; stir in scallions and next 4 ingredients (through pepper) until well-combined.

Step 2

Brush bottom of 9-inch pie plate with 1 teaspoon oil. Stack 2 phyllo sheets together; brush with 2 1/2 teaspoons oil. Place in pie plate with the sides hanging over. Repeat with remaining phyllo and 2 1/2 teaspoons oil, alternating direction of layers.

Step 3

Spoon cheese mixture into pie plate. Pull phyllo overhang in about 2 inches all around, leaving center of pie exposed. Brush top with remaining 1/2 teaspoon oil.

Step 4

Place pan on a baking sheet, and bake 1 hour or until cheese is set and edges are lightly browned. Let stand 15 minutes before slicing.

