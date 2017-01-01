- Calories per serving 365
- Fat per serving 5g
- Saturated fat per serving 1g
- Monounsaturated fat per serving 3g
- Polyunsaturated fat per serving 1g
- Protein per serving 25g
- Carbohydrate per serving 54g
- Fiber per serving 6g
- Cholesterol per serving 128mg
- Iron per serving 5mg
- Sodium per serving 464mg
- Calcium per serving 76mg
Pasta With Shrimp and Peas
Tara Donne
Quick and tasty, this pasta dish will fit perfectly into your weeknight rotation. Shrimp are perfect in this dish but you could sub with scallops if desired.
Recipe Is:
How to Make It
Step 1
Heat oil in a skillet over medium heat. Add garlic and red pepper; cook 1 minute. Add clam juice and salt; bring to boil. Reduce to simmer; cover and cook 5 minutes.
Step 2
Bring a pot of water to a boil. Cook pasta according to package directions; drain.
Step 3
Add shrimp, peas, and zest to skillet. Cover and cook 6 minutes or until shrimp are just cooked through. Toss with pasta, lemon juice, and parsley.