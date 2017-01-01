- Calories per serving 214
- Fat per serving 16g
- Saturated fat per serving 7g
- Monounsaturated fat per serving 6g
- Polyunsaturated fat per serving 1g
- Protein per serving 13g
- Carbohydrate per serving 6g
- Fiber per serving 1g
- Cholesterol per serving 40mg
- Iron per serving 1mg
- Sodium per serving 375mg
- Calcium per serving 315mg
Mozzarella and Nectarine Skewers With Pesto
Ben Fink
Cut mozzarella into 3/4-inch cubes. Slice each nectarine into 6 wedges, and cut each wedge in half (for a total of 36 pieces; you'll have a few extra). Set aside.
Skewer 2 cubes mozzarella and 2 pieces nectarine per wooden pick; place on a serving platter. Drizzle with pesto (thin with a little olive oil, if needed), and serve.
Gale Gand's Brunch! 100 Fantastic Recipes for the Weekend's Best Meal