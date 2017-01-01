- Calories per serving 86
- Fat per serving 7g
- Saturated fat per serving 2g
- Monounsaturated fat per serving 4g
- Polyunsaturated fat per serving 1g
- Protein per serving 3g
- Carbohydrate per serving 4g
- Fiber per serving 1g
- Cholesterol per serving 5mg
- Iron per serving 1mg
- Sodium per serving 103mg
- Calcium per serving 27mg
Crunchy Zucchini Rounds With Sun-Dried Tomatoes and Goat Cheese
Ben Fink
How to Make It
Step 1
Slice zucchini into 1/4-inch-thick rounds. (You should have about 24 slices.) Lay out on large platter; season with salt and pepper.
Step 2
Place a sun-dried tomato on each slice, then top each tomato with a pinch of goat cheese. Sprinkle tops with chopped chives, and drizzle with extra-virgin olive oil; serve.
Gale Gand's Brunch! 100 Fantastic Recipes for the Weekend's Best Meal