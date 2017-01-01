Crunchy Zucchini Rounds With Sun-Dried Tomatoes and Goat Cheese

Ben Fink
Prep Time
15 Mins
Yield
Makes 8 servings (serving size: 3 rounds)
Gale Gand
March 2016

Ingredients

  • 2 zucchini
  • 1/4 teaspoon salt
  • 1/4 teaspoon freshly ground black pepper
  • 2 ounces sun-dried tomatoes, packed in oil (about 24)
  • 3 ounces goat cheese
  • 2 tablespoons chopped fresh chives
  • 2 tablespoons extra-virgin olive oil

Nutritional Information

  • Calories per serving 86
  • Fat per serving 7g
  • Saturated fat per serving 2g
  • Monounsaturated fat per serving 4g
  • Polyunsaturated fat per serving 1g
  • Protein per serving 3g
  • Carbohydrate per serving 4g
  • Fiber per serving 1g
  • Cholesterol per serving 5mg
  • Iron per serving 1mg
  • Sodium per serving 103mg
  • Calcium per serving 27mg

How to Make It

Step 1

Slice zucchini into 1/4-inch-thick rounds. (You should have about 24 slices.) Lay out on large platter; season with salt and pepper.

Step 2

Place a sun-dried tomato on each slice, then top each tomato with a pinch of goat cheese. Sprinkle tops with chopped chives, and drizzle with extra-virgin olive oil; serve.

Gale Gand's Brunch! 100 Fantastic Recipes for the Weekend's Best Meal

