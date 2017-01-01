Almond Ciabatta French Toast

Prep Time
10 Mins
Cook Time
14 Mins
Yield
Makes 4 servings (serving size: 2 pieces)
Gale Gand
March 2016

Ingredients

  • 1 large egg
  • 2 large egg whites
  • 1/8 teaspoon salt
  • 3 tablespoons sugar
  • 1/4 teaspoon pure vanilla extract
  • 1/4 teaspoon almond extract
  • 1 1/4 cups 1% low-fat milk
  • 1/4 cup whole milk
  • 8 (1-inch) slices round ciabatta
  • Cooking spray
  • 1 cup sliced almonds

Nutritional Information

  • Calories per serving 367
  • Fat per serving 14g
  • Saturated fat per serving 2g
  • Monounsaturated fat per serving 8g
  • Polyunsaturated fat per serving 3g
  • Protein per serving 16g
  • Carbohydrate per serving 45g
  • Fiber per serving 4g
  • Cholesterol per serving 58mg
  • Iron per serving 3mg
  • Sodium per serving 418mg
  • Calcium per serving 177mg

How to Make It

Step 1

Heat a griddle or skillet over medium-low heat.

Step 2

Whisk together first 6 ingredients (through almond extract) in a medium bowl. Gradually whisk in both types of milk. Pour mixture into a shallow baking dish. Working in batches, if necessary, place bread in dish and let soak 3 minutes on each side.

Step 3

Coat a griddle or skillet with cooking spray. For each slice of the bread, place 2 tablespoons almonds in a single (but fairly densely packed) layer on the hot griddle, forming an area the size and shape of a bread slice. Press 1 side of the bread into the almonds, and cook 4 minutes or until golden brown. (You will probably need to repeat this process in 2 batches.) Flip the bread over, and cook 3–4 minutes or until speckled golden brown. Serve immediately.

