Asparagus With Poached Eggs and Parmesan

How to Make It

Step 1 Break the eggs into 8 individual containers (such as teacups, prep bowls, or paper cups). Fill a large, low-sided pan with water, and add vinegar and 1/2 teaspoon salt; bring to a boil over medium-high heat.

Step 2 Meanwhile, bring a separate pot of water to a boil in a medium saucepan over medium-high heat. Add asparagus spears, and cook 3–4 minutes or until crisp-tender. Remove asparagus with tongs, and set aside.

Step 3 Dry the medium saucepan. Add olive oil, and heat over medium heat. Add garlic, and sauté about 1 minute. Turn off heat; add butter, and swirl pan. Add lemon juice, parsley, remaining salt, and pepper; swirl pan again to combine. Add asparagus and 2 tablespoons Parmesan; then toss with lemon-butter sauce to coat.

Step 4 Slowly pour each egg into the boiling poaching water; cook 2 minutes. Turn off heat, and remove pan from burner. Divide asparagus among 4 plates. (Bring plates close to pan with poached eggs, and place a folded clean kitchen towel next to plates.)