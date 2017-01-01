- Calories per serving 436
- Fat per serving 15g
- Saturated fat per serving 6g
- Monounsaturated fat per serving 4g
- Polyunsaturated fat per serving 1g
- Cholesterol per serving 88mg
- Protein per serving 29g
- Sugars per serving 6g
- Fiber per serving 5g
- Iron per serving 3mg
- Sodium per serving 781mg
- Calcium per serving 192mg
Ravioli With Pork, Fennel, and Shiitake Sauce
Earthy fennel and shiitake mushrooms perfectly complement pork-stuffed ravioli.
How to Make It
Place a large skillet over medium heat. Add oil and onion; cook 6 minutes or until translucent. Add fennel and next 4 ingredients (through pepper). Cook, stirring often, 8 minutes until tender.
Add pork; cook 4 minutes or until no longer pink. Stir in wine; raise heat to high. Cook 2-3 minutes or until evaporated. Stir in tomatoes and chicken broth; lower heat to medium-low. Cover and cook 30 minutes. Add rosemary and oregano; cook uncovered 3-5 minutes or until half the liquid has absorbed.
Bring a pot of water to a boil; cook ravioli 11 minutes or until al dente. Drain; transfer to a serving dish. Add sauce and three-quarters cheese. Top with remaining cheese and oregano.