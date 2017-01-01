Ravioli With Pork, Fennel, and Shiitake Sauce

Yunhee Kim
Prep Time
30 Mins
Cook Time
1 Hour
Yield
Makes 4 servings (serving size: 1 1/4 cups)
Susan Sugarman
March 2016

Earthy fennel and shiitake mushrooms perfectly complement pork-stuffed ravioli.

Ingredients

  • 1 tablespoon olive oil
  • 1 1/2 cups chopped onion
  • 1 3/4 cups chopped fennel bulb
  • 1 1/2 cups shiitake mushroom caps, chopped
  • 2 garlic gloves, minced
  • 1/2 teaspoon salt
  • 1/4 teaspoon freshly ground black pepper
  • 10 ounces pork tenderloin, cut into 1/2-inch cubes
  • 1/3 cup dry white wine
  • 3/4 cup canned crushed tomatoes
  • 1 cup low-sodium chicken broth
  • 1/2 teaspoon chopped fresh rosemary
  • 1 teaspoon chopped fresh oregano, plus more for garnish
  • 1 (9-ounce) package fresh cheese ravioli
  • 1/4 cup freshly grated Parmesan cheese

Nutritional Information

  • Calories per serving 436
  • Fat per serving 15g
  • Saturated fat per serving 6g
  • Monounsaturated fat per serving 4g
  • Polyunsaturated fat per serving 1g
  • Cholesterol per serving 88mg
  • Protein per serving 29g
  • Sugars per serving 6g
  • Fiber per serving 5g
  • Iron per serving 3mg
  • Sodium per serving 781mg
  • Calcium per serving 192mg

How to Make It

Step 1

Place a large skillet over medium heat. Add oil and onion; cook 6 minutes or until translucent. Add fennel and next 4 ingredients (through pepper). Cook, stirring often, 8 minutes until tender.

Step 2

Add pork; cook 4 minutes or until no longer pink. Stir in wine; raise heat to high. Cook 2-3 minutes or until evaporated. Stir in tomatoes and chicken broth; lower heat to medium-low. Cover and cook 30 minutes. Add rosemary and oregano; cook uncovered 3-5 minutes or until half the liquid has absorbed.

Step 3

Bring a pot of water to a boil; cook ravioli 11 minutes or until al dente. Drain; transfer to a serving dish. Add sauce and three-quarters cheese. Top with remaining cheese and oregano.

